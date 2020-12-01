Fargo season 5: Does show creator have a good idea?







Is there going to be a Fargo season 5 at some point in the future? For now, we don’t have a clear answer to that question.

Yet, we do at least know that there are some ideas already being tinkered around, one that suggests that there could be another batch of episodes coming. Mostly, it’s just nice to know that creator Noah Hawley is thinking about the future of the franchise rather than just settling in and being happy with what he’s done so far.

After being asked if he has a good idea for what the future holds, here is some of what Hawley had to say in a new Entertainment Weekly interview:

I think so. I don’t know where this thing goes or where it ends. I certainly don’t want to overstay my welcome. I’m sure there are some people who think that four seasons are too many. I have the germination of an idea, but there’s a lot of work that has to be done to make sure it’s worthy. Fargo has never really been a story where ‘this happens, then this happens, then this happens.’ There’s a lot more that goes into it, and the bar is high, and I certainly have no desire to be the last guy at the dance going, “Oh, it’s still good.”

We still don’t think we’re going to be seeing a Fargo season 5 in the near future — Hawley has a book he wants to complete and with the current pandemic, it’s hard to imagine a lot of people rushing out to kickstart production of anything. We’d be shocked if there was another season on the air before 2022, but it’s something worth keeping your eyes peeled on for at least the next little while. (For those wondering, Hawley noted that a new season would likely be more contemporary than what we’ve seen as of late.)

