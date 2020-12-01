Why did Ryan Gallagher leave The Voice before tonight’s live vote?







On tonight’s new episode of The Voice, there was a live vote to determine who was going to be put through to the next round. There were four people who ended up being in contention and yet, one of them wasn’t there. We are speaking here about Ryan Gallagher from Team Kelly Clarkson.

So what happened here? It’s certainly sudden, given that Ryan was seemingly set to be on the show as of yesterday — he had posted a thank-you to fans for their support, and also an image of a negative virus test.

Yet, things changed before the show today, He posted on Instagram that he needed to postpone a planned live Q&A, and asked for prayers from much of his audience. Then came the news that he was dropping out on the show tonight. It’s ultimately a private matter, so we’ll leave it to him to share more details once he feels like it is appropriate to do so and he did say that more details are forthcoming.

No matter the reason for Gallagher’s exit, note that it was not something that was anticipated, and it seems to be a personal matter on his end. Hopefully everything turns out okay, and there will be some opportunities to hear him perform again down the road. He was one of the most unique talents on this season, especially with his operatic tone and potential to cross over into a lot of different genres. He’s one of those people who we want to see on this show moving forward, and it would be nice to see him be granted another chance down the road if a last-minute emergency caused him to have to drop out.

For those who are wondering, it was Taryn Papa who ended up advancing to the next round in the public vote. There are 17 artists competing now for a chance to move on to the next round, where the field is going to dramatically narrow.

Of course, we’ll have more information on this as soon as more information is available. For now, we’re sending Ryan and his family all of our thoughts. (Photo: NBC.)

