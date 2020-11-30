Magnum PI season 3 premiere video: Is Magnum turning over a new leaf?







It’s been a long time coming but on Friday night, the Magnum PI season 3 premiere is poised to arrive on CBS! There is a lot of exciting stuff that will be coming over the weeks ahead, but we also appreciate the comfort of the familiar.

With that in mind, we present you with a sneak peek that feels very much similar to the Magnum PI that we’ve seen over the course of the past several years. In this video, the title character and Higgins pay a visit to HPD, where they do their best to convince Katsumoto that they need his assistance on a case. Why? Magnum claims that it’s a part of his efforts to turn over a new leaf … not that this is something we buy for even a minute. It probably has more to do with a new police firewall that is making it harder for Higgins to hack in and get the information on her own.

There is something just so relaxing, silly as it may be, watching Katsumoto reluctantly agree to help Magnum and Higgins, knowing full well that he may be being duped as he often is. His issue is this — if he doesn’t help the two of them, invariably they will for-sure break some laws in order to get what they want. Ultimately, this is the path that offers at a least a chance everything is above-board.

As this premiere goes along, we know that things are going to get a little crazy. It’s hard to think otherwise given that there are already photos out there of Higgins getting shot. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it but, for now, we’re just happy to have a little slice of TV comfort food in the form of Magnum and Higgins being out on a case together.

