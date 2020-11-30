A Million Little Things season 3 episode 4 spoilers: The winter finale







A Million Little Things season 3 episode 4 is going to be the winter finale, and in a lot of ways, that’s tough. Didn’t we all hope that there would be more than four episodes this fall? Probably, but the global health crisis has impacted things that are so much more important in the world, let alone most of primetime TV.

What this episode could do is offer up a further sense of where characters are across two different continents — some of the news could be happy, whereas there are huge struggles elsewhere. It should come as no surprise that Eddie may be facing one of the hardest struggles, given that he is getting used to a new life where he may never be able to walk again.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full A Million Little Things season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

“the talk” – Eddie’s injuries put a strain on his marriage as he secretly continues to manage the pain from the accident. Meanwhile, Rome struggles with his movie and finds an ally in Shanice; and Maggie continues her journey in England as she and Jamie grow closer than ever on the winter finale of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” airing THURSDAY, DEC. 17 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

Will there be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of this? Given that this is A Million Little Things, you can probably guess that there will … but it’s also probably not going to be altogether close to anything that we saw at the end of last season. This show will constantly try to shake things up, and that means offering all sorts of different storylines and reveals.

Oh, and one more question — how long is Maggie going to be in England? If she and Jamie are getting closer, that may make it harder for her to leave…

