Station 19 season 4 episode 5 spoilers: New winter finale details!







Station 19 season 4 episode 5 (airing on December 17) is going to serve as the winter finale — it’s also going to be the source of a surprising kind of conflict.

Think about the climate that we’re in today — it’s clearly better when all first responders have an opportunity in order to work together. Yet, it appears that there’s going to be a lot of conflict starting up between the firefighters and local police officers in Seattle. It’s too early to tell if this is an episode tied to police reform and other current events that have circulated in the headlines as of late, but it’s probably reasonable to say that it could serve as inspiration.

To get a few more details now on the story to come, be sure to check out the full Station 19 season 4 episode 5 synopsis:

“Out of Control” – Andy and Sullivan find a way to stay connected; Ben confronts a tough loss, and Jack and Inara grow closer. Meanwhile, while off duty, the crew jumps into action to help a mother in distress, but their heroic efforts spark conflict with police officers who are less than eager to offer support on a new episode of “Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, DEC. 17 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Beyond the firefighter/police drama, everything going on with Andy and Sullivan is inevitably going to take center stage. How can it not, given that their relationship has been put into somewhat of a holding pattern as of late? Our hope is that eventually we do get to see them spend more time together; hopefully, in the new year they will have more opportunities for that — and also more opportunities for healing.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19, including more information on what is coming up Thursday

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 4 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around to get more insight pertaining to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







