The Flight Attendant episode 4 preview: Will Cassie learn the truth?

Let’s start things off with this: Is the Kaley Cuoco-led adaptation poised to be one of HBO Max’s next great hits? It’s probably too early to tell at the moment, but clearly the show was designed with that in mind. It’s hoping to capitalize on a time where, quite frankly, there isn’t all that much in the way of programming on the air. It also has a great mystery that should carry over from one episode to the next.

The release structure for the remainder of this season is a little bit atypical, so you should be made aware of some of it now. There are two episodes coming on Thursday — you can see the promo for episode 4 below, which is where Cassie (Cuoco) seemingly has learned more about what happened to Alex Sokolov. Has she really? Well, it is so early on in the season that it’s hard to have that much hope. At the very least, what happens here could set the stage for some other big twists that are coming up down the road.

Following the events of episodes 4 and 5, there are two other episodes streaming on December 10, whereas the finale is poised to arrive on the 17th. Rest assured, there is a lot of great stuff coming up on these series and we can only hope that you’re prepared to check a lot of it out. We’re hoping personally for some surprising twists, and ways to see stories play out that we could have never quite anticipated. Sure, we know that The Flight Attendant is based on source material, but there is nothing in there that says that it will be following that to the letter.

