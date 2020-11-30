Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special: How filming worked in pandemic







The annual Call the Midwife Christmas Special is slated to arrive on BBC One and PBS in just under a month’s time! The goal for the drama is for it to serve as a welcome escape from the outside world — though producing it to be so was rather challenging in this particular climate.

Over the past several months, the cast and crew of the UK drama have been working with a series of pandemic-related restrictions. There is rampant testing all over the set, and that is without going into the social-distancing, PPE, and other precautions that are made when filming happens. There were a lot of rules that went into specific scenes being filmed, though the goal remains to have the series look fairly similar when it comes on TV. For more news on that particular subject (and how a social-distancing rule was enforced), take a look at what star Helen George had to say to the Radio Times:

“We have this really funny fold-up ruler that comes out when we do a scene … It’s two metres if we’re facing each other, and one metre if we’re facing away, and so you’re set a scene and someone will come in with the ruler, which is odd!”

George added that “camera angles” are going to likely be the key to making the series feel relatively similar to how it always has. There are challenges when it comes to filming in a health crisis, but we’re sure that the production staff can figure it out. We’ve seen a multitude of other series find ways to make this work, and we do appreciate the dedication of all parties involved. We know that filming during this crisis isn’t easy, but viewers perhaps appreciate it more than ever.

