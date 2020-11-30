Filthy Rich season 1 finale spoilers: Prepare for everything to burn







The Filthy Rich season 1 finale is set to air tonight on Fox — so do you want to get a pretty good estimation of what is ahead?

The promo below serves as your first look at what is going to come — this is an episode where everything seems on the cusp of chaos. There’s a fire at the tail end of it, and the family drama is going to spiral out of control before we even get there.

Go ahead and think of this episode as a culmination of all the craziness you’ve seen from the beginning. It will be in line with much of what you’ve seen so far — if you have thoroughly enjoyed the series, there’s a good chance that you will enjoy this.

For a few more details about specifics, be sure to check out the official Filthy Rich season 1 finale synopsis:

In the shocking series finale, the Monreaux family finds out an explosive secret that threatens to tear them apart. Meanwhile, with Mark and Rose ready to take a serious next step in their relationship, Margaret feels compelled to intervene and protect Rose in the all-new “1 Corinthians 3:13” series finale episode of FILTHY RICH airing Monday, Nov. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FIL-110) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Here’s the bad news that you should know entering this finale — it’s the end of the series to go along with it being the end of the season. Once the end credits roll, we’ve made it to the send-off. There isn’t anything left and with that, we have to brace ourselves for the possibility that there isn’t a complete sense of closure. Doesn’t this seem like the sort of shock that would leave you on a few shockers? That’s at least where we are with it at the moment.

What do you want to see on the Filthy Rich season 1 finale?

