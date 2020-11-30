Snowfall season 4 promo teases spring 2021 premiere date







Curious to learn what lies ahead on Snowfall season 4, or at the very least when it could premiere on FX? We’re glad to finally have something more on the subject.

If you look below, the new teaser indicates that the drama will be back with new episodes this spring, corroborating what executive producer Leonard Chang said recently. season 4 started filming earlier this year, but was one of many shows impacted by the global health crisis. Production is still going on, but this premiere window gives everyone involved the proper time to perfect the story and ensure that it is good to go for the future.

At this point, we’re just happy to have some sort of approximate time-frame, even if we know it will be a while still before we see the full season in earnest.

The teaser doesn’t exactly reveal a whole lot, but we don’t think the point was ever really for it to share just all sorts of info. Instead, we envision this more as just a way to whet everyone’s appetite and issue some sort of reminder that the series is still out there and worth watching. (Typically networks do struggle bringing audiences back to shows after long hiatuses.) Damson Idris’ character of Franklin went through all sorts of unexpected struggles in season 3, and what was exciting about the end of that season is that it set the stage for his story to go in an entirely ne direction. We’ve already seen so many drug-trade shows that we don’t need this one to follow all of the same notes. We’re ready for Snowfall to go more off the beaten path.

At this point, our hope is that we will see a trailer, or maybe a potential premiere date, at some point early next year.

