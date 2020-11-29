Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, November 29?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight? If you are entering this article curious and looking for answers, we’re happy to provide them!

Alas, the news at the moment is still far from great — there is no new installment airing on the network tonight. In the event that you missed the news, the season finale aired two weeks ago — because of that, we are all in a holding pattern until February, when the show returns.

So why does Oliver’s series take so many breaks, or at least longer ones than some other shows that are out there in the late-night world? We hear this question asked sometimes, and the answer to it is actually rather simple: So much of it is actually due to the fact that this is not like other shows out there. All of Oliver’s segments are comedic, but well-written and thoroughly researched and vetted. Many of them takes weeks to properly create. The breaks allow the writers a chance to bank and prepare material for the future — meanwhile, it also allows them a chance to take a breather here or there.

While we don’t expect Last Week Tonight to be back until February, we’re sure that the crew will be at work far before that preparing the new season. There are a lot of question marks, including the subject matter or whether or not the series will return to the studio. Unfortunately, we’re not going to have a good answer to that until we get around to the new year. We’re all still waiting to see what things will look like months from now, not only with the virus but the new administration.

We’re sure that come January, more promotion will be coming out for the new season. We’re looking forward to getting into that once more.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Week Tonight

Do you wish there was an episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver tonight?

What sort of subjects would you want to see covered? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







