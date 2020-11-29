The Undoing season 2 renewal: Could there ever be a chance of it?







There’s a chance that you’ve heard the news already about The Undoing season 2: There are no current plans. Yet, will remain this way? Is there a universe in which HBO considers more episodes featuring Nicole Kidman and the rest of the cast?

We know that there is a case already for this when you consider the ratings for season 1. The Undoing has proven over time to be an overwhelming success, and one that has accomplished a rare ratings feat. When you look at the live numbers on HBO, every episode has brought in more viewers than the one before it. That doesn’t happen often! It’s the sort of thing that would make networks wonder whether or not another season is justified, even under the most extreme circumstances.

Ultimately, this is an extreme circumstance … but we have to imagine that The Undoing will hold firm unless there is a fantastic idea thought of behind the scenes. David E. Kelley adapted the show based on defined source material with a beginning, middle, and end. We know that the same can be said for Big Little Lies, but that doesn’t mean a similar trend is going to follow here. Also, as good as The Undoing has performed as of late, it hasn’t generated the same live viewership as Big Little Lies did back in its first season. We just think that HBO may also learn some lessons from Big Little Lies season — Meryl Streep was great, but we never quite thought that season was needed. We were always fine leaving off with the first batch of episodes.

So while we’re sure that the creative team could come up with more to say within this world, we don’t think that it’s likely to happen. We’ll still see what the future holds over the coming weeks and months, but we wouldn’t hold our breath.

