The Good Doctor season 4 episode 5 video: Shaun gets some tough love







The Good Doctor season 4 episode 5 will be coming to ABC tomorrow night, and signs point already to it being a hard episode for Shaun Murphy. As a matter of fact, this could be tied to one of the toughest experiences that he’s had while serving as a doctor.

The video below is short, but it does contain what may be the most important moment of the entire winter finale — Dr. Glassman making it clear to Shaun that this may be one of the days that he fails. It’s not because he’s a bad doctor — instead, it’s because every doctor fails. You have so many patients and you’re kidding yourself if you think you can step in and do every little thing right.

Of course, this is especially the case for Shaun now as he still wades in the uncharted waters of educating others. The junior residents are going to be his responsibility, and if one of them makes a mistake, that is in turn his mistake. It’s another thing that he will have to learn to be okay with — no one else is just like him, and they all have some of their own respective struggles that they are going to have to deal with.

Will Shaun take the words of Richard Schiff’s character to heart? We hope so, since otherwise the rigors of this job could end up weighing heavily on him.

Beyond the preview that we have below, you can also see a video featuring Schiff as he discusses his recent experience battling the virus. It’s a harrowing interview, especially as he notes there was a stretch of time when his life was seriously threatened — in his words, it’s somehow worse than even people realize. He is now back at home after being hospitalized, and we’ll continue to hope for the health of him and his wife Sheila Kelley, who also battled the virus.

