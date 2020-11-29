The Flash season 7 production suspended following positive test







While filming on The Flash season 7 has been going on for a good while now, you are going to see a brief break in the action now.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, production has been temporarily suspended over a positive test that surfaced with the show’s strict virus protocols. There is work being done to see if schedules can be adjust and if production can resume in a safe manner.

The Flash is far from the only show to deal with a stoppage of production — there are multiple series within the One Chicago world that have briefly halted production, and we have also seen it within the daytime TV world. It’s something that everyone is just going to have to grow accustomed to, given that it is likely to happen with a number of other TV shows across the board, as well. We hope that it doesn’t, but it is a reality of working during a pandemic.

Ultimately, this is a situation where the shutdown is unlikely to impact the show’s season 7 premiere date. Because The CW chose to smartly hold back on their programming until the new year, it gave them a good bit of flexibility when it comes to filming. Shows can deal with delays without there being any sort of extreme delay in their premieres.

The Flash season 7 is poised to kick off with some of the storytelling that was meant for the end of season 6 — following that, we will have a chance to see the writers dive into some new stuff. There will likely be a new Big Bad, but also new adventures for a lot of cast. The goal of this series, more than likely, will be escapism — that is more important than ever in times like this.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 7 when it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments. Also, remember to stick around to secure some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







