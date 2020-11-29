Blue Bloods season 11: Bridget Moynahan on lost Nicky storylines







Is there a chance that we’ll be seeing more of Sami Gayle on Blue Bloods season 11, at least in comparison to the back half of season 10? There is certainly plenty of reason for optimism at the moment.

In a recent video on the show’s official Instagram, Bridget Moynahan talks about one of her most memorable episodes from last season — she specifically mentions when Erin was in a car crash, which caused her to question a lot of various things in her life. It was a great thing for Bridget to play as an actress, and she especially appreciated the opportunity to work with Sami again after she was away for a stretch.

Following this, Bridget notes that there were plans for Nicky to be featured in some episodes at the end of season 11 — however, these episodes weren’t able to be filmed due to the global pandemic. Remember that Nicky was not present during the big Joe Hill story, and there is a lot of exciting stuff that could come out of her meeting her new cousin for the first time. Meanwhile, of course we’d like a life update and see more of her and Erin around each other.

Of course, it’s worth noting that just because plans were in place for last spring doesn’t mean the storylines are still there now in their entirety. Over the past several months many things may have changed due to the pandemic and overall climate in this country — hopefully, though, there are some of the “lost” Nicky stories in upcoming scripts. We know that Gayle is still listed as a part of the cast, so it doesn’t seem as though she is going anywhere.

Meanwhile, remember that Blue Bloods season 11 is going to be premiering on CBS come Friday, December 6. For some more details on what’s to come, be sure to watch the first promo here.

What do you want to see for Erin and Nicky on Blue Bloods season 11?

