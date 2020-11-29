Fargo season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at FX? The current status







Will there be a Fargo season 5 renewal over at Netflix? Is this something to realistically hope for? There is a lot to dive into here, mostly because this is a series almost like no other.

Let’s kick things off, though, by starting what we know at the moment — there is no formal renewal at the moment for more episodes. That doesn’t mean that FX is considering ending the show; instead, they seem to just be taking their time and seeing what series creator Noah Hawley wants to do next.

The most important thing to note at the moment is that Fargo is based on Hawley’s passion, and every single season starts with an idea. While there are natural links, each one is its own story — and these aren’t the only projects that Hawley is working on either. He’s got a lot on and with that in mind, it’s going to take some time in order to see what the next idea is.

Provided that there is a Fargo season 5, there are some other considerations to think about when it comes to filming. We don’t know when more episodes could film given the current state of the country. Season 4 filming was delayed already due to the global health crisis, and we don’t imagine that they would want to start another season until we get to the other side of what’s going on right now.

Realistically, we’d say that another season of Fargo could premiere as early as 2022, but that is going to come down to if there is an idea prepared over the next year or so. It could be even longer, but the good news is that regardless of how long it is, we’ve got a good feeling that it will be worth the wait. This is because of the confidence we’ve got in FX as a network to do the right thing and not rush new episodes along. The critical acclaim and dedicated audience are more important than that.

