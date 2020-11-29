Daredevil season 4: Is there renewed hope at Disney+, somewhere else?







Today is an important one when it comes to the possibility of there being a Daredevil season 4 somewhere in the media landscape. Why? It has a lot to do with Netflix’s film and TV rights to the series expiring.

If you remember, two years ago Netflix concluded their version of the Marvel property, a pretty-fantastic one starring Charlie Cox. The show was dark and intense, and while there were a few bumps in the road (season 2 was imperfect), season 3 gave us a renewed vitality and a lot of awesome stuff from top to bottom.

We do think that Disney is well-aware that Daredevil is a series that still has untapped potential. The problem becomes trying to find the ideal home for it. Maybe the series is better as a big-screen project, or maybe a new season could navigate over to Hulu. We know that the bulk of Marvel-based series are now heading over to Disney+, but the biggest challenge with this is that the streaming service is looking to court mostly family viewers. Daredevil is not a family show, and the last thing we want to see is it reverted into one.

Ultimately, we just want more of Matt Murdock’s world, and we do think bringing this character back enables the show to do more with some others within the Netflix world, while also connecting them to others within the MCU. Is there something more that can be done with Spider-Man? (We know that this is tricky, as well, because of studio rights.) There are also characters like Fisk who are so iconic, but have also been forgotten about here and there over the years.

We’ll see if anything happens, but today Daredevil fans are taking their pleas for more to social media, using #SaveDaredevil as a way to prove that they are not going anywhere.

Do you want to see a Daredevil season 4 still happen somewhere?

