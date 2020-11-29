Doctor Who – ‘Revolution of the Daleks’ first trailer has arrived!







The first trailer has arrived for the upcoming Doctor Who holiday special, and we gotta say it’s everything we could have hoped for. This is, after all, a special entitled “Revolution of the Daleks” — shouldn’t you want a lot of Daleks in that?

At the bottom of this article, you can see a video detailing precisely how the Daleks seem to infiltrate society — they are brought on as a means of “defense,” but it seems like those responsible are completely oblivious to their true intention. They are ready for all sorts of extermination, and the world better be prepared for some of that.

As for who is going to help save the day, a lot of the responsibility is going to lie on our core Companions in Yaz, Graham, and Ryan. Just remember for a moment that The Doctor is locked away, and there is no clear timetable as to when she is going to be able to emerge from this prison in one piece. With that, the team may need another hero to enter the fray, which is why this preview does feature the return of Captain Jack! John Barrowman is always appreciated as a returning star in our mind, and in between him and the Daleks, this is a special giving us almost everything we could want.

Remember that “Revolution of the Daleks” is going to be premiering on BBC One when we get around to New Year’s Day. We’re sure that there will be some more news when it comes to what lies ahead soon; keep your eyes peeled for some of that.

