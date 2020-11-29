Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Season 12 episode 4 hopes







Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that! Not only that, but we’ve got a further look at the future beyond that, as well.

Of course, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment coming on the network tonight. Instead, you’re going to be stuck waiting for seven more days — we suppose that’s not the worst hiatus in the world all things considered, but it’d certainly be nicer to get more installments sooner rather than later.

Luckily, we do have some details to tide you over, in the event you haven’t seen them already. CBS has already revealed the details for episodes 4 and 5, which are both airing on the same night in Sunday, December 6. Take a look below…

Season 12 episode 4, “Cash Flow” – The body of a murdered Navy reservist is found by thieves in the midst of a robbery and NCIS must work with the burglars to find the killer. Also, Kensi and Deeks struggle to decide if they are ready to make the leap and buy a house, at a special time on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Dec. 6 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 12 episode 5, “Raising the Dead” – In order to get intel on a matter of national security, Kensi must come face-to-face with a sociopath who has been obsessed with her since she put him in jail years ago. Also, though Eric is desperate to keep Kensi safe, he is forced to leave NCIS, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES at a special time, Sunday, Dec. 6 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

These episodes should give you a slightly better picture of what the rest of the season will look like — and, if nothing else, they should be entertaining from top to bottom.

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles moving forward?

