Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Season 6 episode 8 hopes







Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Within this article, we’ll be bringing you an answer to that question … but then also a look to the future.

Unfortunately, we must now kick off some of the bad news: There is no new installment coming onto the network tonight. As for the reasoning behind that, it has a lot to do solely with this past episode being the midseason finale! It’s a little bit sooner than usual, given that the zombie drama typically airs batches of eight episodes; yet, this is the climate that we’re in these days and we just have to be happy for however many episodes we end up getting.

So when can you actually expect more in the way of Fear the Walking Dead on the air? Unfortunately, we’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while. There’s no specific return date until 2021, and we imagine that the flagship show is going to be the first one to come back on the air. We hope that this will lead into a season 7, but there isn’t a whole lot of specific information out there about what the long-term future is going to be.

Of course, we would expect that when the show returns, the main focus is going to be learning more about what happens next with Grace and Dakota. Both are being basically held as an incentive for Grace and Morgan, respectively, to facilitate a deal. Of course, the two of them are also going to have to realize that they are far from the only problem each one of them has. There are all sorts of issues present out there in this world, as Fear has done a good job of building a large, chaotic tapestry of characters.

