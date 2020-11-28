Yellowstone season 4 spoilers: Prepare for a huge premiere







Yellowstone season 4 is not going to be premiering until we get around to next summer, but we already have a lot to look forward to. Take, for example, what’s happening after the absolutely-bonkers season 3 finale.

For some more Yellowstone video updates right now, be sure to watch our take on the finale below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube for some other news and then also view our playlist. We’ll have other insight coming up…

Let’s face it — it’ll be almost impossible to get major spoilers from any of the cast leading up to the new season. Yet, we’re pretty sure that you’re going to be able to get hype. Lots and lots of hype. With that, let’s turn it over to the man behind Jimmy in Jefferson White, who had the following to say in an interview with TV Insider:

It’s incredible. I think Season 4 is the best season yet. We shot it all in Montana, and that really has a transformative effect. I really think it’s an incredible season.

Season 3 had a kind of slow burn pace to it. It was like a slow, simmering build to that finale, which obviously had such a climactic explosion leaving so many of the Duttons in danger, and Season 4 just starts out at this breakneck pace. The first episode of Season 4 is my favorite episode of the show yet, so I just can’t wait for people to see it.

What is so interesting to us is that it felt early on like season 3 was going to be self-contained. Yet, it really just ended up seeing the stage for what should be a chaotic season 4. We don’t think the series is quite done with Roarke yet, and there are still questions aplenty as to where Jamie’s true loyalties lie.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







