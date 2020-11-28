The Spanish Princess series finale sneak peek: Who will step aside?







Are you prepared for the series finale of The Spanish Princess to be here? The final episode will arrive overnight on Starz’s digital platform prior to its premiere on the network itself tomorrow, and rest assured that it’s going to be huge. Not only do we see potentially some of the last days of Catherine’s story, but also other women who were impacted greatly by King Henry VIII and his increasingly-desperate actions.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a sense of some of this as Margaret and Ursula Pole find themselves ordered to move — but by their own family! Henry is just trying to follow out his own King Henry’s orders, but they are the orders of a man who is a shell of who he once was. There is not order or sense to much of this anymore for some people outside of the King himself, and they’re having to either live with the consequences or try to fight them. In the case of Margaret, she wants to do her best in order to fight.

We know how this story ends in a lot of ways, but for The Spanish Princess much of the viewing pleasure comes out of seeing both the process and also the aftermath. There are going to be some huge moments that unfold in this final episode, ones that really shape much of what you are going to see throughout the rest of the Tudor era in England. Even though Catherine does not end up seeing all of it, her mark on history is truly felt.

Alas, we aren’t going to be seeing anymore of The Spanish Princess beyond this weekend — but it is our hope that some other historical dramas can take root at Starz in the years to come.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Spanish Princess right now

What do you want to see on The Spanish Princess series finale?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news related to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Where would your loyalty lie: with the crown or with your own flesh and blood? Catch a sneak peek of the Series Finale of #TheSpanishPrincess Part 2. — The Spanish Princess (@SpanishPrincess) November 28, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







