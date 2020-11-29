Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Return date and more news







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Rest assured that we’ve got further information on that within, but also other insight on what’s next.

We don’t want to keep you waiting here, though, so let’s get the bad news out of the way — the sketch show is off the air tonight. However, the good news is that this is the last week where there is no new installment for a while. SNL is going to be returning to the air on December 5, and with an episode hosted by none other than Jason Bateman. Having a high-profile host is a pretty sure-fire way to reignite some excitement for the series, and we’re honestly curious to see what they will do in a post-election world. There are still a lot of political stories worth diving into, but it’s possible that the folks behind the scenes here have a certain degree of Trump fatigue.

If that episode is not enough for you, remember that the December 12 episode will be hosted by Timothée Chalamet, which is exciting mostly in that we’ve got no clear idea what that show is going to look like or what sort of sketches will be performed. The Christmas episode on December 19, meanwhile, is a pure nostalgia-fest with Kristen Wiig coming back for another episode. We’ll be the first to admit that we’re not a huge fan of all of her characters (we don’t need to ever see Gilly again), but there are others like Target Lady that are fully welcomed since there’s so much more material to mine from.

In the end, rest assured that there are more great Saturday Night Live episodes coming after a three-week break; you just have to wait a little bit longer in order to see them.

What do you want to see on the next new Saturday Night Live?

Are you bummed that there is no installment coming up tonight?

