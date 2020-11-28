Call the Midwife 2020: New Christmas Special photo, scoop







The Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special is just under a month away, and we’re sure that the desire is there for some holiday cheer.

So what makes the special stand out this year? It’s going to be more Poplar-based that what we’ve seen as of late, and potentially, it will be a tad more character-specific and emotional. Given the restrictions caused by the global health crisis, we’d anticipate something a little smaller in scale but still about what this series does best: Heartfelt, emotional stories featuring a wide array of different characters.

Below, you can see one of the first photos from the upcoming special, with the focus this time being on some of the prominent midwives of Poplar alongside the young Turner children in Angela and May. For those wondering where Valerie Dyer is, we’ve heard already that Jennifer Kirby is departing the series after being a part of it for many years. We’ve seen a lot of performers on this show come and go, so this shouldn’t come as too much of a shock.

On a different note, how about the status of Lucille’s relationship with Cyril? While nothing is confirmed about their future as of yet, it does sound like a wedding is certainly something that Cyril would want. Speaking via the Radio Times, here is what Zephryn Taitte had to say on that subject:

“It would be in keeping with the culture of that time. People from the Caribbean who came over on the Windrush tended to be very conservative and looked to the UK as a place where they could settle down and have a family, which meant marriage. So a wedding with Lucille would be something Cyril would long for. It would solidify his journey and feel like a new milestone for him.”

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news pertaining to the show. (Photo: BBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

It's beginning to look a lot like #CallTheMidwife Christmas! We launch our Christmas Special 2020 countdown with a brand new festive photo – featuring tiny Turners Angela and May!! ❤️🎅🎄👶🚲🩺 pic.twitter.com/c7Zov1Ch53 — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) November 24, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







