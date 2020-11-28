Floribama Shore season 4 filming shuts down temporarily over positive test







Did you know that Floribama Shore has been in production on a season 4 as of late? While MTV has not technically renewed the series yet, this is a sure-fire sign that some of your favorites are coming back.

With that being said, it does also appear as though there is a hiccup in the middle of everything. According to a new report from Deadline, filming for the series has been shut down for two weeks after a production member tested positive for the virus. This show, like many others, is following all proper health and safety protocols. This season is being shot in Lake Havasu, which is probably a move to better set the cast and crew up to be safe as opposed to places a little more congested.

What’s going to be interesting about this season when it eventually premieres is seeing a season that is much more specific about the cast members than anyone else that they run into. This current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, filmed within a bubble environment, is a great example of that. We know that MTV and the show’s producers want to ensure that the series feels as lighthearted and escapist as possible, but there need to be steps taken in order to ensure that this can happen.

Hopefully everyone on Floribama Shore can continue to stay safe, and we’re sure that we will hear more news in regards to a premiere date early next year. We know that there isn’t an altogether-long turnaround here between when episodes are filmed and when they can end up airing — it’s not like a scripted programming that has a lot of special effects thrown in later on.

