Euphoria: Zendaya teases Part 1: Rue; HBO’s season 2 clarification







In just over one week’s time, the first “bonus” episode of Euphoria is going to be here, but HBO wants you to know one thing far in advance. This is not a replacement for season 2. That is still coming, but it will be doing so within a separate form.

Below, you can get courtesy of Zendaya herself a first-look teaser for the upcoming special (airing on December 6), which comes courtesy of the title Part 1: Rue. There isn’t a whole lot of additional info known about the special as of yet, though we’d assume that the second part is probably based more on a separate character. (Jules?)

For those who have not heard, both of these bonus episodes were filmed under strict guidelines amidst the global pandemic, and should help as an appetizer amidst what is going to be a very-long wait. With the nature of Euphoria as a show where there are large crowds and public scenes, we’re not sure that season 2 can film in earnest until we’re starting to get to the other side of this pandemic — though time will tell there. We’re just glad for now that we have something more to dive into, and it’s going to be interesting to see how Rue and Jules are each doing after the events of the season 1 finale. There was so much trauma wrapped up in that first batch of episodes, and we don’t have a clear sense as to what the aftermath is going to be.

The one thing we’re fairly confident of right now is this: Euphoria could deliver enormous ratings for this special, and it will scratch the surface of what season 2 could end up being. Season 1 proved to be a monster for HBO in terms of some of its digital viewership.

