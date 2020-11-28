Utopia canceled at Amazon; season 2 not happening







While we can’t say that we’re altogether surprised by the following news, it is rather sad to report: There is no more Utopia coming to Amazon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the long-gestating series has been canceled after just a single season on the air. It was a long and particularly-strange journey to get the show on the air. It began years ago at a separate network, and unfortunately the show was a victim of bad timing more than anything else.

Let’s just remind everyone of this: Utopia was a show about a pandemic. Because of that, it was hard to really envision a scenario in which it was going to be able to generate a lot of positive attention about itself within this climate. It’s hard to get viewership in general, let alone when there are a lot of people eagerly looking for some sort of escapism from the outside world.

Of course, it’s also very hard to see how a show like Utopia even fared in the first place. Amazon does not tend to release ratings information for any of its series, which is the same strategy that Netflix and other streaming services adhere to, as well. This is just how they tend to do business, though it should be obvious that if Utopia had performed, it would have been brought back for more episodes.

So is it possible that the series could find another home somewhere else? We think that in theory, the answer here is yes … but the reality is a little bit more complicated. It’s going to be hard to think of a suitor that is interested in this particular subject matter at this time — there’s a significant risk factor associated with this, and it’s not altogether clear that anyone is going to want to take this on.

