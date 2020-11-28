Blue Bloods season 11 promo: Is Baez in grave danger?







Are you ready for the Blue Bloods season 11 premiere? The series is going to be coming to CBS in just six days, and we now have the full promo for what lies ahead.

So what is the biggest storyline hyped up here? That just depends on what you’re looking to see on the show. From the vantage point of danger, you’re getting that with Danny and Baez. We’ve heard already that the two parties go missing while searching for a killer, and this promo signals that Baez in particular is going to be in jeopardy. Can Danny help her, while at the same time working to ensure that the killer is caught? That is one of the big questions that is going to be resolved here.

Meanwhile, Frank is having to figure out how to handle the latest round of unrest in New York, as the relationship between the police and the people is starting to spiral out of control. Tom Selleck’s told by Regina Thomas (Whoopi Goldberg) and others to get his cops in line, but there is no easy solution here. It’s also a position where the DA’s office is getting involved in cases earlier, which is leaving cops feeling as though they don’t have to do any breathing room to conduct investigations.

Blue Bloods is going to be as timely as ever in the premiere, but rest assured that there is going to be a lot of what you’ve come to love over the years — escapism and themes of family and people taking care of each other. None of that is changing.

What do you want to see on Blue Bloods season 11?

