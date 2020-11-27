Is Shark Tank new tonight on ABC? What lies ahead this season







Is Shark Tank new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ve got an answer to that question … plus also a look towards the future.

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode of the series coming up. What gives with that? It has a lot to do with today being Black Friday, otherwise known as a time in which the network isn’t going to be programming a lot of stuff. They don’t want their new episodes disappearing into a void and we get that.

Luckily, the hiatus that is happening tonight is not going to be an altogether long one, as there will be some new episodes coming up soon. How soon? Think in terms of Friday, December 4 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. There is an episode coming that has some holiday components to it, and you can check out some more news on that via the attached synopsis:

“1207” – Cousins from Houston, Texas, prove it’s go big or go home with their line of giant, inflatable holiday ornaments. A husband and wife from Normal, Illinois, have come up with a solution for his lingering in the bathroom. An entrepreneur from Salt Lake City, Utah, shares his unique way to shred on the slopes, while an entrepreneur from Windham, New Hampshire, alerts the Sharks to a safety hazard for kids in the winter on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, DEC. 4 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Meanwhile, there is also another new episode airing on December 11, as well. Take out a few more details on that, as well:

“1125” – An entrepreneur from Surfside, Florida, tries to sweeten up the Sharks with her approach to getting a classic dessert with a healthy twist to children. Two safety-oriented engineers from Littleton, Colorado, take the Sharks for a ride as they share their product designed to boost visibility while navigating the streets. Can an entrepreneur from Los Angeles secure the bag as she works to convince the Sharks that her hands-free gadget is worth investing in? Finally, three entrepreneurs from Miami bring the Sharks into the future with their educational robot on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, DEC. 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day Hulu.

