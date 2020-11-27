NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 photo: Another look at Callen, Anna!







For those of you who are big-time Callen – Anna fans, it does seem like the next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles will be right up your alley. Sure, you may be waiting until a week from Sunday in order to see it, but isn’t the photo above a worthy tease of what’s ahead?

Here’s what makes the photo a little bit weird — CBS is giving you something like this to be excited about, and yet they’re not actually sharing any details on what’s coming up for the two characters. What gives with that? Anna isn’t even mentioned in the official synopsis for “Cash Flow,” though signs do point towards something important happening for the two characters soon.

Take a moment now to reflect on “Answers,” which aired around the midway point of last season. It was that episode that Callen really figured out what he wanted, and with that the effort to track down Anna began in earnest. Now that she is back around, is he ready to make some sort of larger commitment? We don’t necessarily think there is any timetable on it, but Callen’s gone through so much that it would be nice to see happy.

Also, who wouldn’t want to see a Callen – Anna wedding? Imagine how much Arkady would try to meddle in the planning process of it? There’s so much fun that could be had, though the bar is also set pretty high after what we saw with Deeks and Kensi a couple of seasons ago.

Remember that there are two episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles airing in just over a week — “Cash Flow” will be a part of the action, and the second episode in particular looks to be a key spotlight for Daniela Ruah.

What do you think is coming on this NCIS: Los Angeles episode?

