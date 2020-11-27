





Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? For those wanting an answer to that very question, we come bearing news within!

Of course, we didn’t say that this news is necessarily of the pleasant variety. There is no new installment coming to NBC tonight, and you are still going to be waiting for a while in order to see the series back. Just how long are we talking about here? Think in terms of Friday, January 22. Even if there wasn’t so long of a hiatus, though, there would still not be a new episode tonight. It’s Black Friday! This just isn’t the sort of time where there is an influx of new programming on the air.

As for what you can see on the air when The Blacklist returns to NBC, we’d say that the #1 thing is the continued battle between Elizabeth Keen and Raymond Reddington. Now that Liz has seen Reddington kill Katarina Rostova right in front of her, she’s going to want vengeance, and will probably do just about everything that she can in order to get it. Seeing how this dynamic shakes out from here should prove interesting.

Then, there is also the question of the Task Force. After she betrayed them, are they going to welcome her back with open arms? We know that they may sympathize emotionally with what she is feeling and going through, but that doesn’t mean that they will all be on the same page. Or, that they will be willing to work with her.

