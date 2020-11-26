





Who was the winner of the National Dog Show 2020? The broadcast returned to NBC today with all sorts of Thanksgiving fun. Sure, we know that there were changes made in light of the pandemic, but the Kennel Club of Philadelphia was still able to pull off a show.

One of the things that is so fun about the National Dog Show is picking your favorites over the course of the day, and then seeing whether or not they can rise to the occasion and get that Best in Show title. For example, we have the poodle named Kam, the Portuguese water dog Bowie, a Scottish deerhound named Claire, the English Springer Spaniel named Teddy, Jimmy the miniature American shepherd, the wire fox terrier named Vinnie, and Chester the Affenpinscher.

Personally, we were rooting for Jimmy and Chester — beautiful dogs that also managed to show a lot of personality at the same exact time. Yet, the winner was Claire the Scottish Deerhound, one that we’re also very happy about! Was the name an Outlander reference? Since we are talking about a Scottish Deerhound, we’re certainly left to wonder about that. This was a fun win and we’re super-happy for Claire and the dog’s handler. We hope that this gets even just a little bit more attention around the show if at all possible.

In the end, it’s really not about the winner so much for us — it’s about the tradition! The National Dog Show is such a fun broadcast to watch year in and year out and there’s something just warm and welcoming about it. It’s nice to see that there was a clever way to pull this off, and that a lot of the dogs and their handlers were able to have such a great time.

What did you think about the National Dog Show 2020?

Was the right dog crowned the champion in your mind?

