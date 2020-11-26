Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? New season 3 news







Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’re going to have an answer to this question. Not only that, but we’ll look more towards what the future holds.

Unfortunately, we’re going to be kicking off this article with some bad news — today is Thanksgiving! With that in mind, there is no new episode of the drama series coming on the air. We have a lot to still celebrate today, though that we’re going to be waiting a good while to see what happens next with Katherine, Eddie, and all of the other major characters. Following the big reveal that Eddie is in a wheelchair, what else is going to happen?

A Million Little Things is returning with new episodes next week — while you wait for that, why not go ahead and get more details on what lies ahead?

Season 3 episode 2, “writings on the wall” – Katherine and Theo learn to adapt to their new life after Eddie’s accident. Rome and Regina grow distant as Rome suppresses his anger over the failed adoption. Delilah struggles with having a date at the house while the kids are away. Maggie unexpectedly bonds with her new roommate as Gary navigates trying to stay friends with her while building his relationship with Darcy on an all-new episode of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” airing THURSDAY, DEC. 3 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

Season 3 episode 3, “letting go”– Katherine discovers a possible connection between Eddie’s accident and Alex’s mysterious death. Meanwhile, Rome seeks help to address some pent-up anger issues, and Maggie continues on her journey of self-discovery in England. As Delilah prepares for her trip, Gary helps Danny confront a bully at his school on an all-new episode of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” airing THURSDAY, DEC. 10 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

As you can see, there is a lot of great stuff coming up over the coming weeks — be prepared to get emotional here and there, of course amidst all of the laughter.

What do you want to see on A Million Little Things moving forward?

