Snowfall season 4: New progress report, more premiere-date hopes







For everyone out there excited to check out Snowfall season 4, rest assured that we’re right there with you. It’s been months since season 4 would have premiered, but the current health crisis threw a wrench into everything. Filming was shut down and while the cast and crew are now back at work, they are dealing with a lot of circumstances and challenges. That includes changes in how the show is produced and what can and can’t be done on-set.

Ultimately, what we’re trying to say is that you’re still going to be waiting for a while.

In a new post on Twitter as a part of an ongoing Q&A session, executive producer Leonard Chang noted that there is still a lot to do — filming is not yet done, a lot of post-production still needs to happen, and there’s also the continued presence of the virus slowing everything down. He suggested spring 2021 as a possible window, but note that this is all subject to change based on what FX wants, the state of filming, and a whole lot more.

Personally, we’re fine with this as a premiere window just because on the outside looking in, it just makes sense. The last thing that we want is for a show of this quality to be rushed along, and we understand the need for more time in order to make it authentic. Also, it’s hardly like this is the only show dealing with substantial delays at the moment. We still don’t have a premiere date for TNT’s Animal Kingdom, and it took an extremely long time for another FX show in Mayans MC to even start shooting as the pandemic hit right when filming was going to kick off.

Rest assured, though, that Franklin will be back — and here’s to hoping that the story is every bit as awesome as you would want it to be.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 4?

