Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020: Is it still happening? Start time







For everyone out there wondering, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is still happening this year — however, it won’t quite be like you’ve seen it in the past.

NBC previously confirmed that the event is shifting over to a broadcast-only event this year, largely as a means of ensuring that there are no crowds that gather during this difficult time. The parade’s start time is still slated to be 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, and you’re going to see a number of familiar NBC / Today Show hosts there as a part of the festivities.

As for the lineup of performers, be prepared for Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, Sofia Carson, CNCO, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots (opening the show), Karol G, Tori Kelly, Patti LaBelle, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, Matthew Morrison, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Dolly Parton (on behalf of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®), Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Jordin Sparks, Sebastián Yatra, and Brett Young; with an extra special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus. That’s a pretty great lineup given the fact that we are in such an unusual time, and everyone will probably be there to ensure that the parade feels as fun as usual.

One of the reasons why NBC and Macy’s likely decided to continue the parade in these pandemic times is to ensure that viewers had a chance to experience something a little bit more normal — especially since Thanksgiving itself is going to be a little bit more abnormal this year. Let’s remember to send a lot of bonus love and support to those out there who are spending Thanksgiving away from a lot of other people — or those who are spending the holiday this year with an empty chair at the table. In these hard times, we rely on standbys like this to help get us through. We’re excited for what the parade brings.

What do you want to see on the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

