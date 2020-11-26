How NCIS stars Maria Bello, Sean Murray, more celebrated 400th episode







If you missed it, last night marked the airing on the 400th episode of NCIS — a fantastic occasion to behold! There are so few shows that have made it to this milestone, and as we move forward, we have to imagine it will only be more rare.

We’ve certainly done our part to celebrate the occasion, but it is also nice to see a lot of the cast members sharing in on some of the celebrations. If you look below, you can see what a multitude of stars, including Emily Wickersham (Bishop), Wilmer Valderrama (Torres), Sean Murray (McGee), Maria Bello (Sloane), Diona Reasonover (Kasie), and Brian Dietzen. (Note that Diona’s video is from last season, hence why Cote de Pablo is present there.)

The big takeaway from so much of this is clearly just how much love the cast have for their show, as well as how thankful many of them are to have been a part of it for so many years. We hope that there are opportunities for many more milestones down the line! There is no evidence that NCIS is going to be going off the air anytime soon, and so long as the stories are there and the cast is interested, we like to think they’ll keep going strong.

