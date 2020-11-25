For Life season 2 episode 3 spoilers: ‘The Necessary Defense’







Interested in learning a little bit more about For Life season 2 episode 3? There is another installment coming next week at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and it’s going to spotlight further the challenges that Aaron Wallace faces on the outside. He’s trying to help people who find themselves otherwise helpless, and the client that he has in “The Necessity Defense” is one of the most difficult of all. On the surface, it does sound as though the client broke the law — she pointed a gun at hospital workers. However, she did this for a very particular reason, and that’s where things get complicated.

Below, CarterMatt has the full For Life season 2 episode 3 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

“The Necessity Defense” – At the urging of Spencer Richardson, Aaron defends a woman charged with holding hospital workers at gunpoint to secure lifesaving treatment for her son. Aaron and Marie navigate their newly intimate relationship, and a young social justice warrior joins Aaron and Roswell’s firm on ABC’s “For Life,” airing WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

What is going to be so interesting about this episode is the same thing that is interesting about the whole season at the moment — everything feels brand new. While we know a lot of these characters, at the same time we haven’t seen them before in this sort of setting. Aaron’s still getting things figured out at his firm, and at the same time he’s looking to bring other people in. Brace yourself now for a wide array of highs and lows, and for things to go in some rather unexpected directions. We just hope that there does continue to be more long-term story arcs mixed in with the case-of-the-week plots.

