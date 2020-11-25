SWAT season 4 episode 5 return date hopes for Shemar Moore, cast







Curious to get the SWAT season 4 episode 5 return date, or some more suggestions on what could be next? Go ahead and consider this article your update on both!

First and foremost, though, let’s get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode next week. As for the reasoning behind it, it’s got a lot to do with the premiere of SEAL Team being a two-hour event. We don’t have a sense for now that tonight’s installment will be the last one of the calendar year, so you do have a reason to hope for more.

According to The Futon Critic, there is a new episode entitled “Fracture” on December 6, and it’s going to be followed by one entitled “Hopeless Sinner” on the 13th. We’ll have to wait and see whether or not these dates hold, but if they do, there’s a lot to look forward to.

In terms of the overall content to come, we don’t think that there are going to be any big, fundamental changes to the show we’re seeing. SWAT is still going to be about showcasing some action-packed situations alongside emotional, timely moments. We’ve seen a lot of that this season already, and we’ve got a feeling that there’s a little bit more that will be coming. It’s hard to imagine otherwise since we’re still so early in this season. (Even with a projected shorter order, there is a lot of great stuff still worth being excited about.)

There is no official synopsis yet for the next episode, but that may surface at some point over the next few weeks. Stay tuned…

