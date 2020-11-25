Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Season 8 episode 3 hopes







Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? For those entering this article asking that very question, we’re pleased to have an answer below.

Unfortunately, it’s an answer that some out there won’t quite be happy with. There are no new episodes of One Chicago tonight — not only that, but we are stuck waiting until January 6 to see any of them on the air. What gives with that? There are a couple of different reasons behind what the network is doing at the moment.

1. The pandemic – This is the most obvious one. Filming for the new season kicked off significantly later than it usually does, with the health crisis being the primary reason for that. Remember that the other two One Chicago shows have faced some production delays due to positive tests, and you want to keep all of them on the same schedule, if possible.

2. The schedule for past seasons – While we wouldn’t call it a tradition per se that these shows take off December, we have seen that happen in the past. In that way, a hiatus here is more or less par for the course.

As for the story that will be on the air when Chicago PD does return, the promo below offers up some sense of it. In it, you can see Halstead and Upton having a conversation about the latter’s future, as she has an opportunity here to join an FBI task force. Will she do it? It seems like she wants Jay to tell her to stay, which he really should if these two are ever going to become a thing. It does feel like we’ve been inching closer to that for a good while.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 8 coming up?

Are you bummed to be waiting for so long? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Als0, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







