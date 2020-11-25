The Bachelorette spoilers: Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams’ ‘wedding’







Next week on The Bachelorette, Zac Clark is finally going to have a little bit more time with Tayshia Adams. He’s been featured in some shape or form for most of the season, but he’s often been in the background a little bit. That changed slightly on Tuesday’s episode when he stepped it up and got a group-date rose, and now he’s getting even more time in the form of a one-on-one date.

So what is the theme for this date? Per the ABC synopsis, Tayshia and Zac are going to be sporting some wedding outfits:

In an all too real scenario, dressing in wedding attire floods Tayshia’s heart and mind with past memories, but Zac C. is there to be supportive. Not only does he show up for the Bachelorette, but he opens up about his own traumatic history and his incredible strength of character to forge ahead.

First of all, who thought that this was going to be a great idea? It’s a weird photo shoot for anyone on the show at this point, but even more so when you consider that Tayshia has already been married and it seems like this is mostly going to dredge up some bad memories. Nonetheless, this is what the two are being handed, and it does seem as though this date will serve as an opportunity for Zac to open up more to Tayshia about his past. We don’t really know that much about him compared to some of the other guys, so we’re excited to see what that looks like.

