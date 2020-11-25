Saturday Night Live: Kristen Wiig, Jason Bateman to help close out 2020







Today, Saturday Night Live confirmed that there aren’t any more episodes coming in the month of November — but they did indicate that there’s a lot of good stuff coming next month!

The first host when the show is back on December 5 will be none other than Jason Bateman, and he will be joined by musical guest Morgan Wallen. Following that, Timothee Chalamet will be the host on December 12, where he will be joined by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Finally, former cast member Kristen Wiig is present for the December 19 episode, where she will be joined by Dua Lipa.

When it comes to the final episode of the year, it makes a certain degree of sense for there to be a former cast member as a host, given that this is something that we’ve seen done for many years on end. (If not a cast member, it’s a particularly big name.) Wiig makes sense right now given that Wonder Woman 1984 is going to be released on HBO Max and select theaters come Christmas Day, and she plays a prominent role in that.

Meanwhile, we’ll admit that we’re almost equally curious to see what Chalamet is going to bring to the series given that he has been impersonated on the show in the past. Don’t you think that this could lead to some funny moments here and there?

In the end, there’s a lot to like about this lineup, and with the Presidential Election over we are certainly curious to see what other sort of material SNL takes on. From our vantage point, there is something about this that should feel very-much like a welcome breath of fresh air, though we’re sure there will still be some political comedy, as well.

❄️ December shows ❄️ pic.twitter.com/iEVoNkJv3g — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 25, 2020

