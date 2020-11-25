Lucifer season 5 spoilers: Is this a new tease all about God?







Would it be nice to have a release date for the second half of Lucifer season 5? Absolutely, but there is nothing official on that subject.

Yet, we can at least talk through today one of the latest teases courtesy of the show’s official Twitter page. If you look below, the account hypes that you can get ready for someone’s extended stay … somewhere when the show comes back to Netflix.

If we are to piece this together, it doesn’t feel too challenging to figure out unless the Lucifer social-media team is out to deliberately trick us. The first word here is more than like God or Dad, given that we got a first look at Dennis Haysbert as the character in the midseason finale. All indications are that he will be around for a while, so we’re taking this as further evidence of that very thing. With this in mind, it feels rather clear that the second word here is probably Earth. God’s extended stay on Earth just makes sense, and even with little teases like this we’re excited to see where the story goes.

Of course, we’re perhaps the most curious to get a deep-dive into God and Lucifer’s relationship. They’ve got quite the checkered past, and with that, quite a few issues to also work through. It should be an interesting contrast to the bond that God and Amenadiel have, or at least what we tend to picture in our head.

What do you want to see between Lucifer and God on the first half of Lucifer season 5?

What do you want to see between Lucifer and God on the first half of Lucifer season 5?

when could the release date of 5B possibly be? we can't reveal that but what we can reveal: get ready for ***’s extended stay on ***** — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) November 23, 2020

