Magnum PI season 3: First teaser promo hints at new cases







If you did not know, Magnum PI season 3 is going to be coming to CBS one week from Friday — and the latest teaser gives you a pretty-good sense of what’s ahead!

Of course, it does this without actually having a lot of time to tell its story. We’re looking here at a preview that is only ten seconds long, but it features Magnum’s narration as he talks about some of the chaos he deals with on the job — one week it’s a gunshot, whereas the next is a plane crash. These are both stories that you’re going to see play out over the course of the first couple of episodes. TC also says at the end “teamwork makes the dream work,” which is a line that we say in real life probably more often than we care to admit.

Just from this small promo alone, we do get the sense that Magnum PI isn’t out to fundamentally change the show that it is in season 3. This has long been a series about action, great characters, and a little emotional backstory thrown in there. We know in the early going one of the chief storylines will be a new love interest for Higgins, and we imagine the working dynamic between her and Magnum will also be explored further. Just remember that in some ways, she is now the boss after the deal was made for her to stay in the country.

We know that it’s been a long wait in order to see new episodes of this show, but after watching the promo, we’re more confident than ever that it’s going to be worth it. Also, what better time is there than December to picture yourself off in Hawaii?

