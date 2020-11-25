The Bachelorette episode 8 spoilers: A Bennett, Noah 2-on-1 date?







There was a lot of important stuff that transpired on The Bachelorette tonight, and it certainly sets the stage for what lies ahead. Noah caused some drama, Tayshia told a lot of the guys off, and we saw the further emergence of guys like Ivan and Zac as serious contenders.

Want some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette in video form, be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then view our playlist. We’ll have some other news on the series.

Oh, and Bennett is still one of the most weirdly-entertaining guys on the season. It’s hard to fathom what it is about this guy but it just works. (Granted, he does need to chill a little bit with his hate towards Noah, who he considers to be the worst person ever.)

So how do you follow up all of the craziness that we saw tonight? We know that relationships are going to start to get serious at this point — but there is still a lot of the story this season still to be told. As of right now, it does appear that people like Zac, Ben, and Ivan are some of Tayshia’s favorites — it’s hard to see anyone else close to the top of the list.

In the preview for what’s ahead, we’re going to have a wedding-themed date for Zac and Tayshia. Meanwhile, Peter confessed to having serious feelings … and Bennett is still fighting of Noah. Enter the two-on-one date! This is going to be fun! Apparently, Bennett feels like Noah is lacking in three out of the four pillars of emotional intelligence. Hoo boy.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







