Big Sky episode 3 spoilers: All eyes on Rick Legarski







Interested in getting more news on Big Sky episode 3? Rest assured there is another new episode airing next week — because this is a new drama, clearly the folks at ABC are doing what they can to get them out there, even with complicated shooting schedules and so much going on in the world.

What does make Big Sky so compelling at present is that it is one of those few shows that from the start, really opted to go for broke. What happened to Cody was such a jaw-dropping moment that showed just how complicated things really were, and also how Legarski is seemingly in on quite a bit of it. Because he’s a state trooper, that does make the entire situation complicated — seemingly a lot of people know him, and he is able to mask some of his misdeeds underneath a sheen of weirdness.

Yet, some of that is going to be changing moving forward. Cassie’s going to start to get more aware that something is just off with the guy, and it’s possible that there could be some serious cracks that are forming. (If we were Cassie, we’d just look more into her personal life.)

For a few more details on Big Sky episode 3 and some of what lies ahead, be sure to check out the attached synopsis:

“The Big Rick” – Still on the search for the missing girls, Cassie grows more suspicious of Legarski after a threatening conversation between the two. Meanwhile, Grace manages to make headway on the girls’ quest for freedom. Merilee pleads with Legarski to open up emotionally before it’s too late, and Helen finally confronts Ronald about his increasingly strange behavior on an all-new episode of “Big Sky,” TUESDAY, DEC. 1 (10:01-11:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

