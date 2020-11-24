Riverdale season 5 poster: Is someone back from the dead?







What’s coming on Riverdale season 5? We know that new episodes are coming in 2021, and there is everything from graduation to a time jump on the way. Oh, and there may also be someone coming back from the dead.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a poster for the upcoming season — it’s dark and moody like so many of them are, and what makes it stand out the most is the hand coming out of the ground. Is this creepy? Absolutely, and it makes us wonder if this is something that should be taken literally or not.

To date, Riverdale itself has steered relatively clear of the supernatural, even though we’ve seen a lot of this surface over on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Bringing in something undead is technically a part of this universe, but this entire poster could just be a metaphor. Instead of focusing on someone coming back from the dead, maybe it’s a tie to someone presumed dead coming back. We know that there are multiple candidates of people out there who are capable of this.

Regardless of what is coming up here, we do tip our hat to Riverdale for finding a way to ensure that we have something more to think about over the coming weeks. This show is at its best more often than not when there is a great mystery — this is a part of what defined the earlier seasons, and we’re looking forward to it having some sort of role to play.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 5?

What do you think is going on with this poster? Could someone really be coming back from the dead or is this a metaphor? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

