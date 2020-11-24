One Day at a Time canceled (again); is season 5 still possible?







It wasn’t that long ago (relatively speaking) that One Day at a Time was canceled at Netflix and revived over at Pop. Now, it is in need of a hope all over again.

Today, it was revealed that Pop has canceled the Justina Machado-led sitcom, a reboot of the classic comedy, after just one season on the network. Technically, it didn’t even get to air a full season there — the run was cut short due to the global health crisis, and there were only six episodes plus an animated special that ended up airing.

So does this mean the end of the road is here for One Day at a Time? TVLine reports that there are plans for Sony Pictures TV to test the waters once more in hopes of landing the show a new home, but within this climate it may be even more difficult to find one. It’s expensive in a pandemic world to produce scripted content, especially one where there is no guarantee viewers will flock to wherever the new network is. (We do think that this is a fairly-safe proposition, mostly because ODAAT has one of the most loyal followings out there.)

As for why Pop has canceled the show, it’s probably due to them getting out of the scripted game in favor of cheaper unscripted far.

If we had a dream scenario in our head, it would be a situation where ABC picked up the show fresh off Machado making it to the finale on Dancing with the Stars. There’s clearly an audience of millions who is familiar with her there, and this show would fit right in with a comedy lineup that includes The Conners and Black-ish. These are both shows that prioritize laughter, but also aren’t afraid to take on serious issues in their own way.

It’s certainly understandable to be sad about this news, given that One Day at a Time is one of the funniest comedies on TV … let alone one that reaches right into your heart. We’ll have to wait and see now what the future will hold.

