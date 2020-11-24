Outlander notes: Sam Heughan on season 6, Clanlands in new interview







Even though Sam Heughan is currently working on a new movie with Priyanka Chopra and Celine Dion, his promotional tour of Clanlands isn’t over!

Today, the Outlander star made an appearance on GMA3, where he did his best to talk about his new book, working with Graham McTavish on it, and also falling in love with Scotland all over again after spending some time away from it. There are a lot of parts of this interview that are familiar for those who have seen the rest of Sam’s promotional tour, but it’s nice to hear him comment further on being a best-selling author alongside Graham. The majority of his press tour, after all, took place before the sales of his book were altogether clear.

As for the future of Outlander, Sam reiterates in this interview that the crew are gearing up to film more episodes. After Sam is done working on his current project with Priyanka and Celine (read more about that here), he will potentially start on season 6 in the new year. Filming should encompass the first several months of 2021, provided that everything goes according to plan. There are still a lot of circumstances that come into play there still, including the state of the global pandemic.

Of course, it’s far too early to comment on whether or not season 6 will premiere in 2021, we’re optimistic — our dream is that the show will be back in the fall, but we’re going to have to wait and see on that.

