SEAL Team season 4 premiere sneak peek: Where is Jason?







We know that the SEAL Team season 4 premiere is slated to premiere in just over a week — and now, we’ve got an even better sense of the story.

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve heard a little bit about how this episode will feature Jason stranded from much of Bravo Team, and the sneak peek below does seem to give some sort of indication as to how it could come about. An explosion causes David Boreanaz’s character to careen seemingly off the edge of the mountain, and we think based on the promotional material out there that he will be joined by none other than Cerberus.

Want to get some more news on SEAL Team in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube for some other news and then view our playlist. We’ll have other insight coming up…

Are the two going to be able to survive away from the team? That’s one of the things that we’ll be seeing over the course of the episode, and we remain personally hopeful that the two want to find a way to do so. There is just something that is compelling about these two, stranded from the team and preparing to survive if at all possible. (Will there really be a SEAL Team without Jason and Cerberus? We have a hard time imagining it.) The setting for this story is very-much cool, and it’s going to be nice seeing Boreanaz step into the director’s chair one more time.

Remember that there are two episodes of SEAL Team airing rather than one next week — and by the time we reach the very end of them, the show as we know it may never be the same again.

Related News – Be sure to score some other news when it comes to SEAL Team

What do you want to see coming on the SEAL Team season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around — more news on SEAL Team is coming very soon! (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







