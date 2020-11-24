Big Sky episode 2 video: How will the show follow up Cody twist?







Big Sky episode 2 is airing on ABC tonight, and we’re beyond curious to see where this story goes from here.

After all, this series is coming off of what may be one of the most epic twists we’ve seen in any series premiere. Remember that Ryan Phillippe is in the key art above, and has been featured in all sorts of ways for the show already. Yet, his character Cody is already dead! Who saw that coming?

For those wondering, it’s our belief that we will continue to see Ryan in some form (maybe flashbacks?) through at least the rest of the season, since Big Sky feels like the sort of show that will utilize a lot of different plot devices on the road to staying clever and keeping its audience on edge. This show will also probably be stronger for it, since this gives us all a feeling that nobody is safe from start to finish.

Beyond what happened to Cody, there are other mysteries floating around that need to be solved, and a lot of questions surrounding the honesty of certain characters. One of the best things about Big Sky is that they have a cast full of solid performers capable of shifting through all sorts of emotions at any given moment. Think in terms of Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, and John Carroll Lynch, arguably one of the most underrated actors working. The man was deserving of an Emmy for this past season of American Horror Story!

Episode 2 of Big Sky airs tonight following The Bachelorette — we’ll see what other sort of twists arrive, and then how they factor into what could be a very-much twisted remainder of the series. We’re excited for wherever this journey leads…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Big Sky

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







