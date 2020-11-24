9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 promo features … a volcanic eruption?







9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 is coming your way on Monday, January 18 — so are you prepared for a whole lot of craziness coming up?

We know that one of the real hallmarks of this entire franchise is that they kick off their seasons with huge disasters — think in terms of the tidal wave that we’ve seen over on 9-1-1 proper. For season 2 of Lone Star, the Texas-set series is going in its own crazy direction, hyping up what looks to be a volcanic eruption that starts within the bottom of a swimming pool. It’s completely bonkers, but that is the world that this show lives in. It’s certainly a great way to hype up a season, as everything from the start feels akin to a disaster movie.

From the get-go Rob Lowe is going to take center stage in this new season, and he is going to be joined by a new face. Suits and Firefly alum Gina Torres is going to be joining the series as new paramedic boss Vega, and she is replacing Liv Tyler, who is departing after one year on the job. Her exit is due mostly to travel issues amidst the global pandemic, but at least some of her story from season 1 was wrapped up.

Rest assured that this preview is really just scratching the surface of what is going to be coming on 9-1-1: Lone Star moving forward. We’re expecting all sorts of other disasters and big character moments — even though you know most of the team is going to make it through these disasters in one piece, you do want there to be some reasonably-high stakes for as long as humanly possible.

